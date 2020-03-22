null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Vibe 107.5 FM

Britney Spears nominated to help out people during time of need

This is great
22 Mar 2020 – 02:33 PM EDT

Britney Spears was nominated by her sister Jamie Lynn to help people who are struggling during these dark times. The songstress went to Instagram to let her fans know that she's there for them whether it be food or diapers. Just DM her and she will help her out. She also nominated Will Smith, Sam Asghari, and Kate Hudson.

Currently there is a challenge geared for celebrities to help. It's called #DoYourPartChallenge, where you post a social video and nominate 3 others to respond.

Publicidad
Actualizaciones importantes Hemos actualizado nuestra Política de Privacidad a partir del 19 de febrero de 2020.