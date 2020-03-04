Britney Spears may quit music according to her son

Last year, Britney Spears ended her residency in Las Vegas and had released her last studio album in 2016. Signs are pointing to the end of the pop queen's career.

The songstress' 13-year-old son Jayden had been answering questions during an Instagram Live session Tuesday (Mar 3). When a follower had asked him whether his mother will be releasing music any time soon.

“Actually I haven’t seen her doing a lot of music at all,” Jayden said "“I don’t think that … I don’t know, dude. I don’t even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was like, ‘I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it.’ I’m like, ‘What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?’”

Britney had cancelled her show in Vegas due to issues with her personal life.

Britney's manager Larry Rudolph had told TMZ "I don't want her to work again till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” Rudolph said. “If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea."

Her boyfriend Sam Asghari is helping the "Toxic" singer with the help of therapy.

Britney's son had also revealed a lot with the family during the Instagram Live session. Here's some key takeaways.



