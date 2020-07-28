Britney Spears goes all out with full body Henna tattoos
She got carried away
Univision,28 Jul 2020 – 12:17 PM EDT
38-year-old Britney Spears took to her Instagram account to show off to her fans all of the Henna tattoos she got done, which by the way were in a white design.
"So I got carried away with henna," Spears began her caption. "I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about. I guess I'm demanding attention."
