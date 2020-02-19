Britney Spears breaks foot while dancing
Boyfriend sends well wishes
Univision,19 Feb 2020 – 10:47 AM EST
38-year-old Brittney Spears is recovering after breaking her foot on Tuesday. The "Toxic" singer's boyfriend revealed the news on Instagram.
"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl👌🏽 my lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃 Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off 💪🏽 #stronger"
Britney wasn't the only one in the family to break a bone. This past week her niece, Maddie (11), is recovering from a "buckle fracture" from an accident during recess.