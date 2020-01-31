Billie Eilish upset at fan pretending to be her
Do you think this fan has crossed the line?
Univision,31 Ene 2020 – 10:39 AM EST
There are all types of fans, but some of them take things a little too far. For 18-year-old Billie Eilish, one fan took things to another level and was being an imposter. An unflattered Billie called out the fan on Instagram mentioning that it isn't safe and it made the singer look bad. Billie had asked the fan to stop doing what she is doing.
The Instagram post from the fan showed an exact look of the musician along with hired security surrounding the poser.
The superfan took it the wrong way though, thinking the post was a compliment. People wrote in the persons comments telling the fan to stop.