Beyoncé sent Katy Perry flowers to welcome new baby
Por: Univision,2 Sep 2020 – 03:23 PM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
Beyoncé congratulated Katy Perry and her husband with a boquet of flowers. Perry showed off her floral gift to the world on Tuesday, September 1st.
"Ily @beyonce," Perry captioned the snap on her Instagram Stories, the pop singer showed off the massive all-white flower arrangement that Queen Bey had delivered to the "Smile" singer's home. "Congratulations on the new addition to your family! - Beyonce,"
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte