Beyoncè gifts $1 million to Black-owned small businesses
Por: Univision,4 Sep 2020 – 01:43 PM EDT
Beyoncè is using her BeyGOOD Foundation to give back to Black-owned small businesses Wednesday, September 2.
"Proud to announce $1M in additional funds from Beyoncè to help Black-owned small businesses. Round two of funding opens this month with our partner, NAACP." says the Instagram post from Beyoncè's Beygood Foundation.
Bey partnered with the NAACP back in July to launch Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund which has a goal of helping "strengthen small businesses and ensue economic empowerment for Black businesses."
