Bexar County Sheriff's help 9-year-old celebrate birthday
Heartwarming gesture
Univision,7 Abr 2020 – 03:44 PM EDT
The Bexar County Sheriff's department made a house call to 9-year-old Edward. The officers even sang him "happy birthday" through the squad vehicle's PA system while driving by to pay him and his family a visit in the rain.
Like many, Edward wasn't able to have a normal birthday party due to social distancing. We're happy that BCSO were able to answer the call during these trying times.