Beatles legend Ringo Starr is holding a live virtual charity concert for his 80th birthday

Ringo Starr will be celebrating his 80th birthday on July 7th. This year will be different for the musician. Instead of gathering many friends together, the musician will be the host of a charity music performance with an incredible line-up.

The performance will be virtual in support of Black Lives Matter Global Network, The David Lynch Foundation, MusiCares, and WaterAid.

The Beatles icon has asked all of his supporters and fans to use the hashtag #PeaceandLove on all social media platforms in unity at noon on 7/7/20.