Batman director shares new logo and poster to fans

Batman fans get a first look at the new logo of "The Batman" and the FanDome poster dropped by director Matt Reeves. The glimpse comes ahead of the virtual presentation panel on August 22nd.



CD's Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee designed the poster that depicts actor Robert Pattinson's Batsuit. Also, the director will be giving fans a first major look at the movie at Saturday's digital event, which is hosted by Aisha Tyler.

Reeves is readying the restart of the production due to the pandemic early September. The release date is projected October 1, 2021.