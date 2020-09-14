Annual Thanksgiving Day parade in New York to look very different this year

The annual "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" will look very different this year according to New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio. During a press conference announced on Monday morning, the parade will "not be the same parade you're used to seeing." says the Mayor.

The parade will be "reinvented" for this year amid the pandemic.

This year there will be no spectators on the streets cheering on the hundreds of floats passing by. Spectators will be able to witness all of that on their TV or streaming live in a way that you'll still feel the spirit and joy like the years prior.

"This year the celebration will shift to a television only special presentation, showcasing the Macy’s Parade’s signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, street performers, clowns and heralding the arrival of the holiday season with the one-and-only Santa Claus," Macy's said in a press release.

The parade will be made on a very short "made for television" parade route instead of the 2.5 mile route they normally use. The amount of participants will be reduced to 75 percent. Balloons will no longer have 80 - 100 handlers but will instead be anchored to four vehicles.

"The safety of participants and spectators is Macy’s number one priority and this year’s 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade celebration will be produced solely as a television event allowing millions of New Yorkers and the nation to safely experience it from the comforts of home," Macy's said.