Alex Trebek's cancer takes turn for the worse
Keep your prayers up for Alex
Univision,17 Sep 2019 – 6:04 PM EDT
Doctors are quickly putting Jeopardy show host Alex Trebek back on chemotherapy due to his battle taking a turn for the worse. Alex said: "my numbers went south, dramatically and quickly."
Alex has been completely open and honest with his battle with cancer. He spoke with T.J. Holmes regarding his pancreatic cancer and his set back this summer.
Alex has not missed a single day of work. What a champion.