Alabama principal releases COVID-19 "Can't Touch This" music video
Check out this catchy new tune
Univision,4 Ago 2020 – 01:01 PM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
STOP! Sanitize.
A principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama dropped a music parody video of MC Hammer's 1990 jam "U Can't Touch This." The principal is going around his school wearing a mask, using a sanitizer spray and checking temperatures. Lee also enforces face masks and 6-feet separation plus the importance of hand washing.
In Alabama, students are returning back to the school within the CDC guidelines.
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte