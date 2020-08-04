null: nullpx
Alabama principal releases COVID-19 "Can't Touch This" music video

4 Ago 2020 – 01:01 PM EDT
A principal at Childersburg High School in Alabama dropped a music parody video of MC Hammer's 1990 jam "U Can't Touch This." The principal is going around his school wearing a mask, using a sanitizer spray and checking temperatures. Lee also enforces face masks and 6-feet separation plus the importance of hand washing.

In Alabama, students are returning back to the school within the CDC guidelines.


