After 25 seasons 'Judge Judy' is ending
She will start a new spin-off series "Judy Justice"
Univision,2 Mar 2020 – 11:13 AM EST
Judy Sheindlin or better known as the famous television host Judge Judy had announced that her reality series courtroom drama will be ending after this season in 2021. The announcement was made on the "Ellen" DeGeneres show.
Fans won't be going without the judge, she announced that she is working on a new projected called "Judy Justice." Details about the new show haven't yet been revealed.
Judge Judy is one of the highest paid television personality made $47 million a year and is one of the most viewed TV court series with around 9 million viewers a day.