Actor Tom Hanks calling out those who don't wear masks

"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say," Hanks added. "We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."