Actor Tom Hanks calling out those who don't wear masks
We're in the middle of a global pandemic and wearing masks is encouraged by health officials to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Actor Tom Hanks, who had contracted the virus along with his wife Rita Wilson in March, speaks on the importance of wearing a mask.
Hanks spoke out to the public while out promoting his new film Greyhound, saying: "There's really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands."
When asked about how they're doing they said: "Oh, as the canaries in the coal mine for the COVID-19 experience, we are fine."
"We had about 10 days of very uncomfortable symptoms. Not life-threatening, we're happy to say," Hanks added. "We were isolated in order to keep an eye on ourselves because if our temperatures had spiked, if our lungs had filled, if any number of things had gone wrong with this, we would have needed expert medical care. We didn't. I guess we were model recoverers from COVID-19, but we were also isolated so that we would not give it to anybody else that we came in contact with, and since then have been doing the same isolating, social distancing that is being asked of the world so, we are fine."