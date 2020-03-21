Actor Josh Gad reads children books on video
Storytime is what we need right now.
Univision,21 Mar 2020 – 04:16 PM EDT
Actor Josh Gad is following the CDC guidelines by staying put at home. To pass the time the actor is reading children's books every night during the coronavirus quarantine. Josh had also been the voice of Olaf in the Frozen series and also appeared in the live action Beauty and the Beast film.
Josh thanks those who all are in quarantine and calls out those who aren't.
Way to go Josh for the great reads.