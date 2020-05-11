Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller dead at 92
We're celebrating the life and legacy of the Brookyln actor
Univision,11 May 2020 – 09:17 AM EDT
American actor and comedian Jerry Stiller stared in iconic roles in Seinfeld, Zoolander, King of Queens and Hairspray. The 92-year-old father of actor and comedian Ben Stiller had passed away from natural causes according to his son.
"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Stiller, sharing a photo of his dad.
Rest well, sir. Thank you for the laughs.