A new bill honoring Vanessa Guillen to be introduced on September 16

What is the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill that is to be enacted on September 16th?

It is a brand-new bill set to be introduced on Capitol Hill on Wednesday at 11 p.m. Central Time / 12 Eastern.

Family attorney, Natalie Khawam made a brief statement about the new bill which will allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency. This will be instead of the current chain of command.

"Last year Speier and Mullin also introduced and sponsored the SFC Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act that gives our military the right to pursue a claim if they are victims of medical malpractice, a basic right our military never had before," Khawam said.

"We all need this Bill to pass so we can help protect our men and women serving in the military," Khawam stated. "Our soldiers deserve to have the same rights and protections we all have, especially since they are serving our country."

The Bipartisan Bill is not a political issue but a human rights issue according to Khawam.

Vanessa Guillen's case has drawn attention internationally after she went missing April 22nd. Her remains were found in June in Bell County, near the Leon River.

This case has called on systemic change in the military after Vanessa's family claimed she had been sexually harrassed but didn't report it in fear of retaliation. Investigators at Fort Hood have found no evidence to support that claim.