2020 Summer Olympics postponed until 2021
Univision,23 Mar 2020 – 02:54 PM EDT
The 2020 Summer Olympics has been put on hold until 2021 due to the coronavirus. According to Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, they made the decision on Monday (March 23, 2020). A large number of sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the recent outbreak. This marks the first time that the major sporting event has been cancelled.
The XXXII Olympics were set to happen in Tokyo, Japan starting July 24th through August 9th.