12-year-old boy remains calm as gigantic bear creeps behind him
What would you have done?
Univision,27 May 2020 – 03:30 PM EDT
TRENTINO, ITALY - 12-year-old Alessandro Breda had a close call with a bear. The boy told the media he had recently watched a video on what to do when you encounter a bear and knew exactly what to do.
The video shows young Alessandro keeping calm and carefully walking away. The boy's father, Loris Calliari was recording the entire incident on his cell phone.
The father believes the bear was sleeping nearby and happened to distrub the bear by them gathering pine cones nearby.