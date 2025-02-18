Herman Cornejo and Ballet Stars Gala in Miami: A Night of Dance Excellence at the New World Center

On February 25, the New World Center in Miami Beach will become Florida’s epicenter of classical and contemporary dance as the Ballet Support Foundation (BSF) presents a promising evening featuring some of the world's most renowned dancers.

Headlined by the acclaimed Argentinian dancer Herman Cornejo, the program will mark the Miami debut of Anima Animal: The Last of Nijinsky, alongside a curated selection of iconic ballet masterpieces, world premiers, with contributions from international ballet stars, Miami City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet School, from New York, and Paris Ballet and Dance, from Jupiter, FL.

From Contemporary Innovation to Timeless Ballet Masterpieces

Directed by Herman Cornejo and choreographed by Anabella Tuliano, Anima Animal is a visually stunning tribute to the legacy of legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky. First staged in Argentina in 2022, the production explores themes of love, redemption, and humanity’s connection to nature.

Set to an evocative score by Noelia Escalzo & Luis María Maurette (Uji), the performance is brought to life by Cornejo and Grupo Cadabra, featuring dancers Laura Belén Mazzola, Samanta Vibart, Sofía Sciaratta, Ximena Tamara Pinto, Claudio Rabinovich, Diego Gómez, Guido Bonacossa, and Julio Bouhier. With breathtaking scenic and lighting design by Clifton Taylor, the piece promises a profound and immersive ballet experience.



Following the emotional depth of Anima Animal, the evening will continue with a lineup of iconic ballet pieces performed by both world-renowned stars and promising young talents.

Lola Koch, former Bolshoi Theatre dancer and founder of the Ballet Support Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for showcasing young dancers at this year’s event. “We are featuring four exceptional young dancers this time, and I’m thrilled to uphold one of BSF’s core missions—supporting and nurturing gifted ballet students,” Koch said.

Skylar Brandt, principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre, and soloist Jake Roxander will bring the fiery Spanish spirit of Don Quixote to the stage.

Christine Shevchenko, also a principal at American Ballet Theatre, will embody the passion and defiance of Alberto Alonso’s Carmen and later return for one of ballet’s most haunting and poetic solos, The Dying Swan, choreographed by Mikhail Fokine and set to music by Camille Saint-Saëns.

Cassandra Trenary and Herman Cornejo will bring their charm and elegance to Sinatra Suite, a stylish and jazzy duet that captures the timeless allure of Frank Sinatra’s music.

The evening will also feature No te duermas vencido, choreographed by Anabella Tuliano and set to music by The Piano Guys, performed by Ximena Tamara Pinto, Belén Mazzola, and Samanta Vibart. This contemporary piece offers a powerful reflection on resilience and determination.

The program will also include a world premiere: Vingt-Deux, choreographed by Briana Reed and performed by Breeanna Palmer and Sydney Williams from the Joffrey Ballet School NYC. This new work introduces a fresh, dynamic perspective to the ballet stage.

According to the organizers, this event will be more than just a performance—it will be a true celebration of dance where audiences will witness a blend of powerful storytelling, technical brilliance, and artistic innovation, a breathtaking journey through ballet’s past, present, and future.