null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Logo image
Vota Conmigo

Poder Latinx introduces “Galería de Colores” Virtual Art Gallery to celebrate the beauty of art and culture and its cross-section with politics.

This project is powered by Poder Latinx to showcase the work of Latina/o/x artists aiming to empower the LatinX community to use their voice and vote in the 2022 midterm elections.
Publicado 25 Jul 2022 – 01:59 PM EDT | Actualizado 25 Jul 2022 – 02:01 PM EDT
Comparte
Galería de Colores virtual exhibit can be accessed through a desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

Poder Latinx is launching the 2022 Votar es Poder campaign’s De Colores. The virtual art gallery will feature 4 new exhibits around the themes of Pride & Immigration, Latina Empowerment, Latinx Heritage Month, and Día de los Muertos, leading up to the November midterm elections.

This exhibit was created with the hope of encouraging the LatinX community to vote in their midterm elections. The 2022 Virtual Art Gallery, Galería de Colores will integrate Latinx art, music, and culture for an innovative experience. This virtual experience can be accessed through a desktop, tablet, or mobile device.

Más sobre Vota Conmigo

Conoce cuándo puedes votar de manera anticipada en tu estado
UNIVISION CONTIGO

Conoce cuándo puedes votar de manera anticipada en tu estado

1 min de lectura
Todo lo que deben tener en cuenta los votantes con discapacidad
UNIVISION CONTIGO

Todo lo que deben tener en cuenta los votantes con discapacidad

4 min de lectura

Poder Latinx is dedicated to building a sustained progressive voting bloc of Latinxs in battleground states across the country by empowering and equipping the LaitnX community to become agents of change.


Comparte
RELACIONADOS:Vota ConmigoVotacionLatinx

Más contenido de tu interés