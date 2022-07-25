Poder Latinx introduces “Galería de Colores” Virtual Art Gallery to celebrate the beauty of art and culture and its cross-section with politics.
Poder Latinx is launching the 2022 Votar es Poder campaign’s De Colores. The virtual art gallery will feature 4 new exhibits around the themes of Pride & Immigration, Latina Empowerment, Latinx Heritage Month, and Día de los Muertos, leading up to the November midterm elections.
This exhibit was created with the hope of encouraging the LatinX community to vote in their midterm elections. The 2022 Virtual Art Gallery, Galería de Colores will integrate Latinx art, music, and culture for an innovative experience. This virtual experience can be accessed through a desktop, tablet, or mobile device.
Poder Latinx is dedicated to building a sustained progressive voting bloc of Latinxs in battleground states across the country by empowering and equipping the LaitnX community to become agents of change.