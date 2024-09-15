Cambiar Ciudad
Optimum and Univision Foundation Invite Middle and High School Students to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Optimum, the local provider of internet, mobile, TV, and phone services, and Univision Foundation are inviting students in grades 6-12 to participate in a special essay contest. This contest encourages students to reflect on how they stay connected to their communities and Hispanic traditions, whether through media, entertainment, cultural experiences, or personal relationships.
In Hispanic culture, traditions such as dance, food or historical and family celebrations are important ways people connect and reflect on heritage. People also connect to Hispanic culture through media and entertainment, events or relationships with individuals in their community. In 500 words or less, choose a person, cultural experience, celebration or tradition that has helped you connect to Hispanic culture and explain what that means to you.

Eligibility Requirements
· Participants must be a student in grades 6-12 and attend a school in the Optimum service area;
· Participants from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds are welcome to submit an essay;
· Essay submissions must be written in English;
· All essay submissions must be received by 11:59 pm EST on October 31, 2024.

Prizes

  • Grand prize: $3000 scholarship
  • 3 Finalists: iPad

· Special gift for teachers who sponsor the most entries. Separate prizes for middle and high school categories in the East and West regions .
See Official Rules for specific participating areas and prizing details.

Why Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month?
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to honor the rich diversity and contributions of Latino communities in the United States. This celebration offers an opportunity to highlight the stories, traditions, and achievements of Hispanics and how their contributions have enriched American society.

Contest Purpose
Optimum and Univision Foundation aim to foster young people's connection to Hispanic culture and promote greater understanding and appreciation for diversity. They recognize that cultural connection happens in various ways—through music, TV shows, movies, apps, or community events.
By participating in this contest, students can reflect on how they have experienced and connected with Hispanic culture and share how these experiences have shaped their identity and perspective. Whether it's a Spanish-language TV show that taught them more about their roots, Latin music that inspired them, or an app that keeps them connected to their community, these experiences matter.
It’s important to note that students do not have to be Hispanic to participate in this contest. Diversity is a core value, and students from all cultural backgrounds are encouraged to share their experiences and reflections.

Submission Deadline
The deadline for submitting essays is October 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. All submissions must be in English.
For more information and official contest rules, visit: Enter Optimum’s Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest | Win Great Prizes!

