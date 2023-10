Maestra se defiende de las críticas por su ‘caja de chismes': “Se utiliza como estímulo para conversar”

A few days ago a few pages on Instagram decided to post my students chisme box video, the amount of negativity not only I have read, but they have read is insane. The chisme box was an idea presented by my students. Teenagers don’t like to share or to be forced to participate in circle. The box was created as a way where they can leave, “chisme,” that will be used as the discussion topic. They are aware that it will be read and we will have a restorative circle about their notes. We have rules to what can be shared, and they all know, “I WILL REPORT THE NOTES THAT NEED TO BE REPORTED.” The video you watched was only part of the chisme box. My students did not want their conversations online. They all approved the video that was posted. They read your comments. We thank those of you who have been supportive. Remember, if students have to teach the grown-ups, it's a sign that society needs to do better. Together, we can create a world where kindness prevails over cruelty. 💙 #highschool #teachersoftiktok #fyp #maestra #teacherlife2021 #highschool #dobetterbebetter