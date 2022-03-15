Extradition of Honduras' former president Hernández could be decided Wednesday

It’s also likely that more evidence could be collected between now and when Hernández faces trial in the United States, if he chooses that option. Just last week, one of his alleged co-conspirators, former national police chief Juan Carlos 'El Tigre' Bonilla was captured in Honduras after nearly two years in hiding. Bonilla has implied in the past that if he were arrested, he would take others down with him. Bonilla will appear on April 8 for his own extradition hearing.