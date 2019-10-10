Who is who in the drug trafficking trial against 'Tony' Hernández, brother of the president of Honduras

Former congressman Juan Antonio 'Tony' Hernández is on trial in a federal court in New York accused of trafficking tons of cocaine and arms smuggling. Witnesses include several admitted drug traffickers, who are alleged to have conspired with Hernandez.

During the DEA interview, Hernandez made an attempt at cooperation that included numerous statements that corroborate the testimony of other witnesses and are now being used against him at the trial in New York. He also admitted that he had accepted gifts from violent drug traffickers he had known for years. Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution accuses him of running "a sophisticated state-sponsored organization that distributed cocaine for years."