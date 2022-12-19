U.S. and Canada turn to sanctions against Haitian politicians and businessmen accused of ties to gangs

However, U.S. officials concede that targeting individuals who live in the United States is harder as their immigration status gives them a degree of legal protection. Martelly is a legal permanent resident married to a US citizen, according to his attorney, while Lamothe told Univision he is in the process of applying for residency. In Martelly’s case, if he is sanctioned he could be denied re-entry to the United States after traveling abroad, according to Univision’s immigration analyst Ezequiel Hernandez. “His residency could also be rescinded if he lied about his activities and he could be put in deportation proceedings,” he said.