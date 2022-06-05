Lawyers, rabbis and a YouTube detective : the motley legal crew defending former president Hernandez?

He said he also served briefly in Cuba where he was arrested and kicked out of the country for “activities not consistent with a diplomat”, before leaving the State Department in 1984 and becoming a lawyer, he said.

The former U.S. ambassador to Honduras, Cris Arcos, told Univision that he met Colon during the time he was posted in Nicaragua. He recalled Colon left the State Department under a cloud after he “got in trouble for exhibiting what can be considered a serious lack of judgement.”