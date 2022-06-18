Murder in the Amazon: how much are Bolsonaro's policies to blame?



Ilegal activity by fishermen or poachers has multiplied in recent years, operating with virtual impunity thanks to the non-intervention policy of Bolsonaro's government, activists say. “Dating back really about eight years, protections for these areas in the Amazon for indigenous territories and for protected areas like National Parks has really declined and this process has really accelerated under Bolsonaro,” said Wallace. “It’s a different place from when I was there. The government was still making a concerted effort to uphold the rule of law,” he added.