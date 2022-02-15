ANALYSIS: “State-sponsored drug trafficking”; the case against Juan Orlando Hernández

Last spring, Hernández debuted a new defense based on the DEA’s secret recordings. "These recordings show that the drug traffickers' current testimony is a lie,” said Hernández in a March 2021 speech. “Today they claim that in 2013 they had made a deal with me, that they had bought impunity, but their own conversations in 2013, their own words, spoken in private among themselves, show that none of that is true. It is all a lie that they are … telling the court, and hoping that the magic key will save them."