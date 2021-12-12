Imminent extradition. Is that what awaits Juan Orlando Hernandez

All of this will depend upon Hernández first being sworn in as a member of the PARLACEN, which would likely have to take place at its headquarters in Guatemala City. Upon leaving office on January 27, there could be a repeat of the scenes that played out in January 2020 when the former president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, rushed to get sworn in before any charges could be filed against him. He was at first blocked by protesters, but on his third attempt made it into the building.