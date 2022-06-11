Biden tries to curb China's growing influence in Latin America: Is it too late?

“In terms of such commerce alone, [China] is now the number one partner with every country south of Costa Rica, or number two behind Brazil,” he said. “Reflecting the lure of [China] for our neighbors in Latin America and the Caribbean, since 2017, 21 states in the region have pledged themselves to the PRC “Belt-and-road Initiative. The most recent was Argentina, which formalized its membership in February 2022 during a state visit to China by its President Alberto Fernandez.