After Caro Quintero's arrest in Mexico, is the Camarena case any closer to being solved?

“There are just reams and reams of material. Cross examination of these guys could take days if not weeks,” said Lemon. “I mean, it's definitely going to be challenging from the standpoint of putting on a prosecution case. Given the fact that we're [more than] 35 years now down the road, most of the percipient [eye]witnesses are gone. The witnesses that they do have, have checkered histories and they are definitely putting CIA right in the middle of this,” he added.