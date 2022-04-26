Is there a U.S. intelligence agency link to the assassination of Haiti's president?

“The [court] filing once again raises questions about what, precisely, the US has been up to in Haiti, and what information it may have regarding the plot to assassinate the president,” said Jake Johnston, a Haiti watcher with the Center for Economic Policy and Research (CEPR) in Washington DC. “Unfortunately, it appears the public won’t be getting answers anytime soon. With the investigation in Haiti going nowhere, many had been looking to the FBI probe for answers — the filing indicates that nobody should be holding their breath,” he added.