Did a Florida security firm provide "material support" to the assassination of Haiti's president?

The FBI agents said one of the plotters, identified only as ‘co-conspirator #1’ flew to South Florida on June 28 with the letter, but did not say who it was intended for. The FBI agents said the letter was signed by a judge in the presence of one of the plotters, a convicted drug trafficker and former DEA informant, Rudolphe Jaar, who was arrested earlier this month in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Miami. Jaar was charged last week for his alleged role in the murder conspiracy.