Secret talks in Venezuela: US officials visit Maduro in effort to further isolate Putin

Russian oil accounts for only about 5% of U.S. petroleum imports (about 670,000 barrels a day), and a smaller amounts of liquid natural gas, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). But U.S. allies in Europe, especially Germany and Italy are much more dependent on Russia for their energy. Germany relies on Russia for about 34% of its oil needs and two-thirds of its natural gas, which itself accounts for 27% percent of all the energy it consumed, according to government figures. (Germany also has wind, solar and nuclear power sources.)