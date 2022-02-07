null: nullpx
US revokes visa for Juan Orlando Hernandez, 10 days after leaving office

“According to multiple, credible media reports, Juan Orlando Hernandez has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns,” the State Department said.
Por:: David C AdamsyJeff Ernst,
Publicado 7 Feb 2022 – 05:17 PM EST | Actualizado 7 Feb 2022 – 05:38 PM EST
Juan Orlando Hernández, president of Honduras during an interview with Univision News at his home in the capital, Tegucigalpa, Jan 19, 2018. Crédito: Univision News

The U.S. State Department announced it had revoked the U.S. visa of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez on Monday, barely a week after he left office. In a tweet, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken cited “corrupt actions”, a reference to his alleged conspiring with drug traffickers.

The announcement comes as the Department of Justice is believed to be preparing to bring an indictment against Hernandez after he left office on Jan 27. The U.S. has a policy of not indicting sitting heads of state.

The U.S. also declassified the inclusion of Hernandez on the United States’ Corrupt and Undemocratic Actors list, saying he was quietly added to the list July 1, 2021.

“According to multiple, credible media reports, Juan Orlando Hernandez has engaged in significant corruption by committing or facilitating acts of corruption and narco-trafficking, and using the proceeds of illicit activity to facilitate political campaigns,” the State Department said.

“In addition, Hernandez was identified by name in sworn witness testimony in a U.S. federal criminal proceeding as having received narco-trafficking proceeds as part of his campaign funding,” it added.

