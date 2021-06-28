Vaccine diplomacy: how the US is overtaking China and Russia

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced his own plan to distribute 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses to 100 nations over the next year. Biden has promised that the United States will be “ an arsenal of vaccines for the world,” pledging $4 billion to the Covax program, a joint global effort coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to deliver 2 billion covid-19 vaccines in an equitable way to poor countries by the end of 2021.