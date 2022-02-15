null: nullpx
What is the alleged evidence of drug trafficking against former President Juan Orlando Hernández?

The DEA and federal prosecutors investigated the former Honduran president for several years after discovering alleged links to several traffickers. What kind of evidence convinced them to bring charges against him?
Jeff Ernsty, David C Adams
Publicado 15 Feb 2022
Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez was charged on ?? in a drug trafficking conspiracy brought by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York who have been investigating allegations of high-level political corruption for almost a decade.

Hernandez’s name has appeared as a co-conspirator in at least three other trials, including one involving his younger brother, Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Hernandez, who was convicted of drug trafficking in 2019.

The extradition request refers to three counts of drug trafficking and use of weapons, including machine guns, according to a copy obtained by Univision.

In a statement outside Hernandez's home, Security Minister Ramon Sabillon told reporters that Hernandez's case was "regrettable" and "an embarrassment for the country". He added: "An extradited president is extremely embarrassing for us, but the country is showing that we can get things done, that in the future these things don't happen".

Based on the evidence presented in those cases Univision Noticias compiled this summary of the public evidence likely to used against Hernandez if he is every arrested and brought to the United States.

