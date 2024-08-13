Univision News Interviews Former President Donald Trump

Pedro Rojas (PR): Good afternoon, Mr. President. Good afternoon, Mr. President.

Donald Trump (DT): Hello. How are you?

PR: I'm doing great. Doing great. Good time. Okay.

DT: Okay. Say hello to everybody over there. You guys have been great.

PR: Thank you sir. Thank you. Thank you sir. Thank you. We said that. You ready? Just let us know when you guys are ready for. Ready? I'm ready. All right. Well. All right.

PR: Thank you sir. First of all, thank you for the opportunity to say we are really grateful for that.

DT: Absolutely.

PR: Great. I want to start out by asking you. How are you feeling? How is the healing on your ear? Has it ended or still going and and and what is the latest on the investigation on the assassination attempt against you?

DT: Well, my ear is doing well, and, I feel really good. And, the poll numbers are good. That's very important, because we have to win to keep a San Francisco liberal out of office. She. She destroyed San Francisco. She destroyed California. We're not going to let her destroy our country. But my ear is feeling really good. I got a little bit lucky. God was watching.

PR: And talking about God. I know that there's such a change in a lot of ways your your point of view about life and the purpose of this campaign. Can you describe a little bit how that changed for you after this incident for you in Pennsylviania?

DT: Well, the odds of that happening the way it happened, I mean, it was obviously a serious shot. It got me pretty good, but, relatively minor compared to what could have been if it weren't for, like, an eighth of an inch. Literally an eighth of an inch. Can you believe that? And so I feel very good about things. And you really, you really do believe somebody is watching over you and something like that happens. It was a close enough distance that people that are shooters would say that, they called it the equivalent of a two foot putt. And, so I got very lucky and I had somebody protecting me, I believe.

PR: Mr. President, as you know, there are some reports in the last few days regarding foreign agents trying to hack into your campaign. Have you been briefed by the FBI and if so, what are they telling you?

DT: Well, I've been briefed, and a lot of people think it was Iran. Probably was. But, because we had very good relationships with a lot of different people, Iran was one that was going to have a good relationship with us, but it didn't work out because they were not doing the right thing. But in the end for me, they did the right thing. We had.... You would have never had an attack on Israel. October 7th would have never taken place. And, you know, somewhat related but unrelated, similar subject, Russia never would have attacked Ukraine. Ukraine was not going to be attacked by Russia. They wouldn't have done that. And then you wouldn't have had inflation and you wouldn't have had the Afghanistan disaster and all of the other things that happened with a bad election and, rigged election, actually. But it was, a lot of things would be.... The world would be a lot different place right now if I were president for the last four years, instead of running for it again. In a certain way, they got me for 12 years instead of eight years, if you think about it, they could have had, they could have been ending with me right now. But, we're doing very well. The campaign seems to be doing very well and very well as you know better than anybody, very well with Hispanics.

PR: Are you concerned that any of this information that might have been taken could be leaked to other media outlets and put your campaign at risk of any kind?

DT: Well, I think it's pretty boring information and we know pretty much what it is. It's, it's not very important information.

PR: Let's talk about immigration. Senator JD Vance has stated that at least 1 million migrants should be deported immediately. I'm not... I'm sure you guys have been discussing the plans. So if you get elected and you get to the White House in January. Can you talk to us about the plans that you have or that you have been discussing in regards of how you're going to handle immigration and border security, once you come to the White House.

DT: Well, yeah, we have people coming into our country from all over the world, not just from South America. Everyone thinks South America. It's really from all over the world. They're coming from Africa, from the Middle East, from Asia. They're coming from all over the world. And they're coming in because we have, very, very stupid people running our country. They allowed it to happen. And she's the Border Czar. She was in charge of the border, put in charge by Biden. And she's done a horrible job. She's, you know, she's a radical left or a liberal person. Always has been, always will be. And she was very weak on the border. We have, it could be 20 million people in here. And of the 20 million people, a lot of them came out from prisons of other countries. From... if you think about it, it's just like not even believable... From mental institutions, insane asylums, from other countries. And we have to get them out of here. We're going to get them out fast.

PR: Are you expecting to act on this idea immediately, as soon as you get into the White House?

DT: As soon as I get in, because no country can sustain this. I was looking in New York today. They have attacks all over New York from illegal immigrants. All over the city. It's being attacked by illegal immigrants. They have a close to 100,000 in New York City. And they're tough people. They come from prisons, they come from mental institutions, and they come from all over the place. You know, they're drug dealers, and they're now in our country. We're like a dumping ground. And we have people like Kamala Harris who's incompetent and people like that are running... now she's saying, oh, she was tough on the border. Before she she just had open borders. And that's what they want. They want open borders. I don't think so anymore. I think they know they made a mistake, to be honest with you. I think it's... how could anybody want this? We're being attacked. It's a new form of crime in the US. It's called migrant crime. And it's caused because of Harris. Kamala, you know Harris. Nobody knows her last name. It's Harris now. Everyone thinks of her as Kamala. So it's Kamala Harris, but it's because of her and Biden.

PR: Mr. President, let's talk about your opponent, Kamala Harris. She's planning on giving a speech about the economy on Friday. But I know that you had a large difference with her when it comes to the approach of handling inflation, taxation and so forth. Can you talk to us about what's your plan for the economy and how we can get rid of this inflation that is affecting so many millions of households in the country.

DT: Sure, we're going to get rid of inflation. And inflation has hurt the Hispanic population so badly. But it's hurt everybody. But, the people that you largely, your listeners, have been horribly hurt with inflation and it's caused in countries where they come from also, whether it's Mexico or other places, inflation has been caused to a large extent in terms of the region by the United States's policy on energy. And we're going to drill, baby, drill, you know, we're going to be drilling. We have more liquid gold than any other country in the world, and we're going to use it. We're not going to take it from other countries. We were energy independent. We were soon going to be energy dominant. And and the inflation is going to come way down, way down. And it's come down fast. And when that happens, lots of good things happen. Now she's never going to do anything about inflation. She has no idea. She has even know what it means... the word means... and she is she's forced to go with my policies. You know, I came out a long time ago with, no taxes on tips, and two days ago, she said no taxes on tips. She doesn't even know what it means. But, you know, for the workers, no taxes on tips. And she came out with it when she was copying, you know, it's a copycat kind of a thing. And that's what she's doing now in energy. She was against fracking from the day she was born. And now she's, totally in favor of it, you know? But the people of Pennsylvania and other people that are affected by that so much, they're not going to give her a victory that it will.... Pennsylvania will go down the tubes. If she becomes president, so will a lot of other states. So will our country.

PR: Let me ask you about, the state of the race in regards of the preparations for the debate. Are you comfortable? Are you confident that you are going to have a great debate when it comes to those debates coming up in September? And so, are there any strategies that you are planning on using?

DT: Well, we have three debates set. We have Fox, we have ABC fake news. And sadly you're a part of that one. I wish you were part of another one, but, Univision's a part of that, I believe, right? But, you have that and you have, NBC, a third one. She's only accepted one debate. She doesn't want to have more than one debate. And that would be ABC. And I think you will be a part of it, as I understand it. I hope so, I mean... at least I have half, half of a half a loaf of good reporters and fair reporters, because I think you're I think your network is outstanding. I have to tell you.

PR: Thank you, sir. And lastly, when it comes to, this the state of the race, I know some, some polling have come out in the last few days. It seems like the media has turned a lot of attention to the new ticket on the Democratic side. Some people are asking, where is President Trump? How do you see, are there any change of strategies in your campaign moving forward, or you think that this brings hasn't changed much since the convention? As of now?

DT: Well, we're leading in most of the polls. But sometimes the poll comes at, you know, a fake poll is like a fake writer, a fake journalist. They can do anything with the polls. They can make them....they can make those polls talk. And, the one came out with the New York Times, the failing New York Times, which is doing very badly, by the way. But The New York Times came out with a poll, and they changed the poll from what it was a month before where they had me leading. But they didn't interview....they were interviewing very heavy numbers of Democrats, and they didn't interview the Trump voters from 2020, which were a lot. And, so it was a, you know, it was a fake, fake deal. But we're doing very well in the polls where, I think we're leading. We could be leading by a lot, I don't know, but we seem to be leading.

PR: Well, we're really grateful for your time, sir. And we look forward to see you on the trail.