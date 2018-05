"Una revolución silenciosa": Irlanda vota rotundamente a favor de cambiar su restrictiva ley de aborto

My 'drop of golden' son just landed in Cork airport. He is #hometovote and will be voting YES for his sister, YES his mum & YES for a better day for women and a kinder Ireland. Our family all #TogetherForYes #together2vote @CorkTogether4Y pic.twitter.com/fK9Dc7nCi6

— Colette Kelleher (@ColetteKelleher) May 24, 2018