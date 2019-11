Pronostican para este martes una tormenta de nieve que cubrirá las montañas de Kern

An incoming winter storm is expected to visit the area Tuesday bringing with it the possibility of snow at elevations over 6,000 feet. In anticipation of this, Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closing both Tioga & Glacier Point Road at 3pm on Tuesday. #Yosemite #winter pic.twitter.com/srUBuFSKen

— Yosemite Madera (@YosemiteMadera) November 18, 2019