Cierran autopista 5 por gran cantidad de nieve en área de Grapevine

For those impacted by the #grapevine closure, there is very heavy traffic on SR-14 and SR-58. Several inches of #Snow has been reported all the way down to Antelope Valley. Please slow down!@Caltrans9 @CityofTehachapi @23ABCNews @KGETnews @avpressnews pic.twitter.com/OdTTXcmscB

— CHP- Mojave (@chpmojave) November 28, 2019