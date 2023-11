Pez hace obras de arte por amor y demuestra que nunca hay que conformarse con menos

This pufferfish will go to great lengths for his special fish in the sea 🐡 As a labor of love, the white spotted pufferfish creates elaborate, perfectly-symmetrical works of sand art to attract a mate. 🎨 It’s a tireless task for the little fish, as the current will continuously sweep parts of the artwork away. 🌊 But this pufferfish will stop at nothing to keep his art looking perfect. 🎥 PBS #oceanlife #marinelife #pufferfish #fishtok #fishoftiktok #learnontiktok #relationshipgoals