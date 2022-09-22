Polls: Republicans winning over Latino voters on the economy, but lag on other issues, including abortion

It remains unclear why Trump was able to appeal more to Hispanics, though some have attributed it to concern over the Democratic Party moving further to the left than it had been under Obama, as well as rising inflation, crime, and immigration. "Concerns about the Democrats' approach to the economy rattled some Latinos and allowed them to put aside other fears about Trump and Republicans in 2020,” according to the Equis data which was compiled from polling and focus groups over the last year in 10 states.