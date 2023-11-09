Trump on Univision: the former president talks about the Latino vote, foreign policy and economy

DT: You do. Well, that was during Obama. Bush. Don't forget, Russia took land under Obama. They took land under. They took a lot under Bush. And now under Biden, they're taking the whole country. It looks like. The only one they didn't take any land from was when I was there. They didn't take anything. They never took anything. And I had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin. I had a very good relationship. Whenever I said that, you know, you had the phony Russian witch hunt, which turned out to be a total phony thing. The Christopher Steele dossier was a fake. The whole thing was a fake. It was a Hillary Clinton Democrat Party scam. So that made it difficult, frankly. But despite that difficulty, I had a great relationship with Putin. And I will tell you, Ukraine was the apple of his eye. But I said, don't ever do it, Vladimir. You do that we're going to do certain things that aren't going to be good and you're not going to like it. And they said, No way, no way, you're not going to do it. I said, way, we're going to do it way. And we talked a lot about it. It was the apple of his eye, but he would never have done it. And he sort of didn't believe me. But he believed me, 10%, That's all you needed, okay? And nothing happened. And then when I was out, all of a sudden everything started. You could see what was happening. And then Biden almost pushed him in, by the way, by his rhetoric. He almost pushed him to a certain extent to do it. If you look at his statements, it was almost like. Putin, I don’t want to blame it on anybody in terms of, you know, outside of Russia, because what what's happening is terrible. But Biden, his rhetoric was so bad. It was so bad. It was so stupid. And I said to people, man, he's pushing them to have a war. He didn't know that. It wasn't like he did it strategically. He just that's the way it is. You know, we have somebody that doesn't know what's happening. And I said, something's going to happen that's really bad. And then they attacked and, you know, but now it looks like, uh, look, Russia is a much bigger country, much bigger. And we're in for close to 200 billion and Europe's in for 20 billion, and Europe should be in for much more. This is like if you look at NATO's I went in the first meeting, I said, why are we paying all the money? We were paying almost 100% of NATO's. And even, you know, if you assume mostly European, you know, the same people we deal with on trade pretty much. The European Union, very similar, right. And on trade, they were, they were absolutely taking advantage of the United States. And we were stopping it and doing a good job of stopping it. But we were paying almost all. And people don't like to say we were paying almost all of NATO and it didn't help us that much, but we were defending them. And I always say we were defending them and they were screwing us on trade. Okay. I hate to say that because your viewers on Univision are so great and they don't like to hear words like that. And the fake news would say, oh, it's a terrible word that he used. But it's true. It's the most descriptive word. They were screwing us on trade, and yet we're defending them. And then you have Germany taking Nord Stream too and getting they were against you know, the whole thing was crazy. Germany's getting their oil and gas. We're defending Germany and these other countries from Russia. It was just a mess. And I was straightening it all out. It was all out. But I said to them, I said, why is it that we are spending all of this money on NATO and yet, you know, you're taking advantage of us on trade? And I told them hundreds of billions of dollars came pouring in. I'll never forget it. They said one of the top people, 28 countries, including us initially. And they said to me at a meeting and the press never really reported it, but they knew it was good. They don't want to report good things, they only want to report bad things, right? So they said, Well, does that mean that you won't defend us if Russia attacks? I said, Are you delinquent? Meaning did you pay? If we don't pay, what will happen? I said, I'm not going to support you and I'm not going to protect you. I would never protect you. The next day, the money flowed in by the hundreds of billions of dollars. It's the same thing with Ukraine.