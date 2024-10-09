Live Town hall with Kamala Harris: watch here the Univision forum with Latinos

The format is a question-and-answer forum in which Harris answers directly to participants at an event held in Las Vegas and moderated by TelevisaUnivision journalist Enrique Acevedo.

This is a forum exclusively to discuss issues of importance to Latinos, an electorate that represents about 15% of the voting bloc.

“Latinos Ask … Kamala Harris Responds”

This forum with Harris will be followed by one with the same characteristics with former President Donald Trump. Initially, the town hall with the Republican candidate was scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, October 8, but was changed due to the proximity of Hurricane Milton to the state.