Live Town hall with Kamala Harris: watch here the Univision forum with Latinos
Watch here live the town hall organized by Univision Noticias "Los Latinos Ask... Kamala Harris Responds", in which undecided Hispanic voters will be able to raise their concerns with the Democratic candidate at an event held in Las Vegas. Nevada.
The format is a question-and-answer forum in which Harris answers directly to participants at an event held in Las Vegas and moderated by TelevisaUnivision journalist Enrique Acevedo.
This is a forum exclusively to discuss issues of importance to Latinos, an electorate that represents about 15% of the voting bloc.
“Latinos Ask … Kamala Harris Responds”
Day: Thursday, October 10
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Time: 10:00 pm Eastern Time.
This forum with Harris will be followed by one with the same characteristics with former President Donald Trump. Initially, the town hall with the Republican candidate was scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, October 8, but was changed due to the proximity of Hurricane Milton to the state.
Relacionados: