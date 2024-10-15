How to see Donald Trump's Univision Noticias town hall with Latino voters



Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will participate Wednesday in a town hall with Hispanic voters who are still undecided about whom to vote for in the November elections, organized by Univision News called "Latinos Ask... Donald Trump Responds."

The format is a question and answer forum in which Trump will directly answer participants' concerns on topics relevant to Latino voters, an electorate that represents about 15% of the voting bloc in the US.

Video Foro con Univision: así es el escenario en el que Trump responderá las preguntas de latinos indecisos

The event will be held in Miami and will be moderated by TelevisaUnivision journalist Enrique Acevedo.

Forum: "Latinos Ask... Donald Trump Responds"

Date: Wednesday, October 16

Place: Miami, Florida,

Time: 10:00 pm Eastern Time.

Where to watch on Univision

On Univision and on ViX's Noticias 24/7 channel, with Spanish translation

On the Noticias Univision YouTube channel, in the original audio in English

How to watch on Univision Digital

univisionnoticias.com and facebook.com/UnivisionNoticias will offer live streaming of the events.

On Univision's other social networks, follow @UniNoticias on X, Instagram, Threads, and TikTok.

The importance of Univision's town halls with presidential candidates

Univision's town halls with undecided Hispanic voters are especially important given the gains Trump has made among Latino voters in the current election cycle.

This town hall with Trump follows a similar meeting of undecided Latino voters with Vice President Kamala Harris, held last week in Las Vegas.

