Joe Biden

How to watch the exclusive interview with President Joe Biden on Univision

Enrique Acevedo will speak with the re-election candidate about his campaign strategy towards the Hispanic vote and his plans for a second term.

Por:
Univision
Video Biden habla en exclusiva con Univision y dice que Trump es la mayor amenaza para la democracia de EEUU

This Tuesday, April 9th, Univision News will broadcast an exclusive one-hour special with President Joe Biden with an interview on the issues that matter most to Hispanics in the US, from the economy, health and education, to immigration, the border with Mexico and National security. Lee esto en español aquí

Journalist Enrique Acevedo will speak with the re-election candidate about his campaign strategy towards the Hispanic vote within his aspiration to achieve four more years in the White House, and his plans for a second term.

How to watch Joe Biden's interview with Univision

Day: Tuesday, April 9 / Time: 10:00 pm, US Eastern Time.

  Univision:

    dubbed into Spanish on our open television signal

  UNIMÁS

    : with close captions in English

  ViX News 24/7:

    in English, on our digital TV platform

  YouTube:

    Univision News channel. Dubbed into Spanish and Secondary Audio Program (SAP) to improve accessibility, with the interview in English.

  • Facebook of local Univision Noticias stations

  • Univision Noticias' Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Twitch

    will broadcast the version with simultaneous translation.

  • Our apps: Univision, Univision NOW and Univision Noticias

Univision Noticias is the #1 news source for Hispanics in the United States and is committed to its mission of providing the community with the information they need to make informed decisions.
Enrique Acevedo has covered important news around the world. For a decade he was co-anchor of Noticiero Univision Nocturna Edition, then became a correspondent for the legendary American weekly news program 60 Minutes, from CBS News.

Acevedo currently hosts Televisa's flagship newscast, EN PUNTO, while continuing to collaborate with Noticias Univision.


