Surge of Cuban migrants at the southern border is breaking historical records

Reyniel Sanchez, a 31-year-old former electricity inspector in Havana, said he reached the United States May 8, after being kidnapped and narrowly escaping death at the hands of the Gulf Cartel in Reynosa, Mexico. “I thought they were going to a put a bullet in my head,” he said, visibly trembling as he described how he was held for several days at gunpoint. Two women in the group he was traveling with were gang raped in front of him.